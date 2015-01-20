I think I’ve just found the best fake Prada in all my years of Prada authentication. Fake designer manufacturers are getting better each day and I must say, this replica is 90% identical. However, in authenticating designer goods, it’s all in the details. And to achieve 100%, it will be a very costly production. With all that’s out there, how to spot a fake Prada?



Here are the side-by-side comparisons of a fake Prada bag and an authentic Prada bag. For those who intentionally want to look for fake Prada bags, the choice is yours. I bought the authentic Prada in Viola (purple) two years ago and the price has increased by 20% so it is the perfect investment for me personally. For those in search for authentic pieces, this guide is meant to help you especially those purchasing pre-loved Prada bags or bags from resellers who claim to have bought the bags overseas to save you some money. All pictures are mine. For those on mobile, you can enlarge all images by clicking on them. That way you’ll be able to see the detail.

LOGO | What to look out for:

The missing curve on the “R” (see picture).

All spellings are correct.

All engravings are easily read even the tiny ones.

Letters are stuck on individually with even kerning (spacing between letters).

Stitching on authentic Prada bag logos are not doubled-back as much as fake bags (see picture).

Generally, the letters in the authentic bags are sharper and not as rounded as the fake ones. The engraving is also super clean even on tiny words. Everything is neat down to the last detail.

STITCHING | What to look out for:

Authentic Prada stitching is perfect.

Authentic Prada bags are stitched at an angle but fake bags feature a straight stitch.

You are looking at an extremely well-copied fake. Therefore, the stitching looks neat. Lower grade fake Prada bags will be easier to spot as the stitching will be messier. To really spot high quality fakes, you’ll need to drill down to the details such as thread use and stitching angle. Please know that both of these products are leather handbags. So if you are looking at other materials or smaller items, the thread choice might be different. In that case, focus on stitching quality.

BOTTOM FEET STUDS | What to look for:

Engraving on the fake Prada bottom feet studs are using the wrong fonts.

Engraving on the real Prada bottom feet studs are precise, clean and use the same font even if it’s tiny.

Please note that some bag models do not have bottom feet studs. Please refer to the Prada catalogue or store to observe the features of the model you intend to buy.

PRADA SAFFIANO LEATHER | What to look out for:

This Fake Saffiano cross hatch is bigger and less detailed.

Authentic Prada Saffiano leather features a more detailed cross hatch press.

“Saffiano” is made from the highest quality calf leather and the name Saffiano comes from the cross hatch print that is pressed into the wax that coats the leather. This fake bag uses real calf leather but the Saffiano cross hatch was not successfully replicated here.

PRADA AUTHENTICITY CARD | What to look out for:

For low quality bags, check the curve in the “R”.

Authentic Prada authenticity cards are printed with perfect accuracy.

Fake Prada cards tend to be slightly grey-ish but don’t be surprised that you may see well made cards.

Again, you are looking at an expensive fake. With the naked eye, its hard to tell the difference but if you look closer, the fake Prada shows less precise printing.

PRADA ENVELOPE | What to look out for:

Honestly, it’s hard to tell except for the curve in the “R” of the PRADA brand name. So look out for printing accuracy as authentic Prada envelopes are printed with prefect accuracy.

PRADA AUTHENTICITY DOCUMENTATION

With all my Prada bags, I bought this Prada brand new from the Prada boutique and not outlet. This is the documentation that I received from the boutique. Please do not panic if you are missing any. It might differ from boutique to outlet and between countries. Some departmental stores might also miss out on things like the booklet or care card. This is just to share with you what I actually received during my buying experience.

Prada folder.

Official Prada receipt with company letterhead.

Prada authenticity card which states bag colour, style, where you bought it.

Prada care card.

Prada booklet with features lots of details about the brand and its contact details.

Prada envelope which houses all the cards.

In some markets, the authenticity card is not filled in by the store and left blank. Some stores print on it. Some are handwritten. Whether it is written on or left blank, it is not a sign of authenticity.

This is the booklet I received with my Prada bag. For pre-loved bags, the owner could have very well lost it so don’t panic but look out for other signs of authenticity. Thanks to some passionate e-mails from our experience shoppers, please know that some Prada outlets do not give these out. It is not meant to be a sign of authenticity. But if you do get one, this is how it looks like.

Please note that if you buy from an actual Prada boutique, your bag is guaranteed as genuine. Otherwise, you can always go back to the store if you have any questions about your bag.

I hope this helps you in your search for an authentic Prada bag. Please stop your friends and family from falling prey to fake Prada sellers. LIKE THIS STORY, SHARE IT with the world.

For designer authentication services or questions about your bag, please click here. If you have a lot of experience with Prada bags, we’d love to hear from you. Please remember, the intention of this story is to stop people from being cheated.

