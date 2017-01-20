SHOP: Winter Looks by Top Australian Bloggers

IT’S THAT time of the year again where the world’s fashionistas travel the globe for fashion week. And while in our part of the world, winter hasn’t started yet, it’s great to see some wearable winter looks to inspire us. This time, we’re taking a cue from Australian bloggers Micah Gianneli, Amanda Shadforth and Kaitlyn Ham.

OFFICE CHIC | Micah Gianneli, Melbourne

The minimalist trend has decided to stay on this year. Here, Micah Gianneli (see above) keeps her silhouette sleek and adds a touch of luxe with a well-tailored blazer. “It’s safe to say black on black on black is everyone’s go-to, fail-safe dress code of choice to cure those moments of having nothing to wear – regardless of the event,” says Micah. SHOP LOCAL: Camilla & Marc dress, similar blazer from Camilla & Marc, Tony Bianco shoes, watch from Pigeonhole, phone case from Atelier Hutch, earrings and bangle from The Iconic.

CAMEL COMBO | Amanda Shadforth, Sunshine Coast

Amanda Shadforth isn’t called the fashion oracle for nothing as she translates runway looks to daily combos. Founder of the Oracle Fox blog, Amanda is no stranger to Paris Fashion Week so when her camel combo oozes Parisian chic, we are not surprised. Try this look by keeping the pieces sleek and then add some glamour with gold, black and leather accessories. SHOP LOCAL: Similar trench vest by Camilla & Marc, pants and rings from Witchery, phone case from Atelier Hutch, watch from Pigeonhole.

OVERSIZED JUMPER | Kaitlyn Ham, Brisbane

Kait says, “There is no doubt that the turtleneck knit is an absolute winter staple. It’s ability to give

good coverage and essential cosiness whilst keeping your look clean and minimal is largely unsurpassed by most other cool weather gear, as is its ultimate range of versatility.” Here, the Modern Legacy blogger shows us how she transitions her winter ensemble from skirt to pants. SHOP LOCAL: Sweater, skirt, pants and watch from Witchery, shoes from The Iconic, phone case from Atelier Hutch, earrings from The Iconic and sunnies from Sportsgirl.

What are you planning to wear this winter?

Photography credit: Hannah Roche, Nat Lanyon and Jesse Maricic.