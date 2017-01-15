Wondermika

Classy Office Wear: Look like a boss from Monday to Friday

Annabelle Fleur - Ready To Fish Suit, Bcbg Clutch, Nine West Heels, Cameo Top - In The Navy

Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! We’re so loving these looks from our favourite bloggers. If you’ve been hungry for ideas on how to look classy and fashion savvy bloggers Henar V., Jennifer Grace, Silvia P., Carolina Engman, Maja W., Czech, Konstantina and Annabelle Fleur show you their fabulous styling hacks here. But remember, whatever you decide to wear, make sure that your outfit is pressed to perfection. Creases aren’t classy no matter how much money you’ve got. To easily get creases out of your outfit without slaving over the ironing board, try the Philips hand steamer. It’s our secret to getting outfits pressed at shoots and it works like a dream. To ensure you nail that classy office wear look, stick to minimalist pieces and avoid going OTT. Now, let’s feast our eyes on these fabulous fashion inspo. You’ll see what we mean…


MONDAY

Henar Vicente - Zara Coat - Winter Whites

Henar V. of ohmyvogue.com from Spain.

 

Carolina Engman - Céline Sunglasses, Carin Wester Bomber Jacket, Rebecca Minkoff Clutch - The bomber jacket - (fashionsquad)

Carolina Engman from Sweden.

 

Carolina Engman - Zara Blazer, American Apparel Pants, Zara Clutch, Céline Sunglasses, Michael Kors Watch, Din Sko Shoes - White/white - (fashionsquad)

Carolina Engman from Sweden.

 

MAJA WYH - 03.0I

Maja W.  from Germany.

 

Annabelle Fleur - Bailey44 Dress, Illesteva Sunglasses, Sophia Webster Heels, Gucci Bag - Black & White

Annabelle Fleur of Viva Luxury from Los Angeles.

 

Annabelle Fleur - Blazer Cameo, Skirt Cameo, J. Crew J, Bag Loeffler Randall - Wearing White

Annabelle Fleur of Viva Luxury from Los Angeles.

 

Annabelle Fleur - Ready To Fish Suit, Bcbg Clutch, Nine West Heels, Cameo Top - In The Navy

Annabelle Fleur of Viva Luxury from Los Angeles.

 

TUESDAY

Henar Vicente - Love Suit, French Connection Uk Blazer - BIG BLUSH

Henar V. of ohmyvogue.com from Spain.

 

Carolina Engman - L'autre Chose Bag - L'autre Chose - fashionsquad

Carolina Engman from Sweden.

 

Anouska Proetta Brandon - Mango Dress, Mango Gilet, Asos Sunglasses - All White.

Anouska P.  of Anouskaproettabrandon.com from Ireland.

 

WEDNESDAY

Czech Chicks - Shoes - Black sexy heels

Czech C. from Czech Republic.

 

Anouska Proetta Brandon - Marcinao Jumpsuit, Céline Sunglasses, Marciano Heels - In Black.

Anouska P.  of Anouskaproettabrandon.com from Ireland.

 

Anouska Proetta Brandon - Kilkenny Shop Cable Knit, Zara Coat, Marciano Pants, Dorothee Shucmacher Heels - Sacré-Cœur.

Anouska P.  of Anouskaproettabrandon.com from Ireland.

 

Annabelle Fleur - Bcbg Trench, Cameo Dress, Manolo Blahnik Heels - Wild For Violet

Annabelle Fleur of Viva Luxury from Los Angeles.

 

THURSDAY

Konstantina Tzagaraki - Dress, Chanel Purse, Sunglasses - Last night I lost the world, and gained the universe..

Konstantina from Serial Klother.

 

Konstantina Tzagaraki - Jacket, Twin Set, Versace Heels - Your heart has to let your head know what it wants..

Konstantina from Serial Klother.

 

Silvia P. - H&M Jacket, H&M Pants, H&M Purse - Walk the line!

Silvia P. from Rock and Roses, London.

 

Henar Vicente - Mango Blazer, Zara Pants - NEUTRAL TERRITORY

Carolina Engman from Sweden.

 

MAJA WYH - 05.0I

FRIDAY

MAJA WYH - I5.02

Maja W.  from Germany.

 

MAJA WYH - Cameo Jacket - 05.02

Maja W.  from Germany.

 

Silvia P. - Zara Blouse, Chanel Purse, Zara Jeans, Zara Boots, Pimkie Shirt - Neutral

 

Silvia P. - Topshop Blazer, Topshop Sunglasses, Topshop Purse, Office London Pumps - Cool

Silvia P. from Rock and Roses, London.

Silvia P. - Zara Sweater, Zara Skirt, Chanel Purse - Dream on

Silvia P. from Rock and Roses, London.

 

Czech Chicks - Céline Celine, Sheinside Blazer, Bracelet, Top, Heels, Pants, Bag - Dreaming in baby pink

Czech C. from Czech Republic.

Czech Chicks - Red is my new black

Czech C. from Czech Republic.

Henar Vicente - Clair

Henar V. of ohmyvogue.com from Spain.

Henar Vicente - Choies Band Jacket, Dr.Denim Jeans, Givenchy Bag, Yves Saint Laurent Ring - Sgt. Pepper is Back

Henar V. of ohmyvogue.com from Spain.

 

MAJA WYH - I7.I2

Maja W.  from Germany.

 

MAJA WYH - I5.I2

Maja W.  from Germany.

So what do you like wearing to work? Share your style tips with us in the comments below. Love you!


