Buyers Guide: How to Wear the Marble Trend

Look, we’ve loved marbles long before they became a global styling obsession. Before Oracle Fox made it a staple and before Vanessa’s The Haute Pursuit started having it as a permanent piece in her curated Instagram shots. Marbles have gone from old to uber. Basically, if you don’t have a marble phone cover, laptop skin or notebook, you’re not cool. Kidding! Anyway, since we’re all going to be in this together, we might as well give you the lowdown. How to wear the marble trend, where to get your rock on, it’s all here.

CLOTHES

There are so many different ways you can wear marble. If you’re feeling brave, try a top and bottom like Shea. Australian blogger Amanda Shadforth chooses to balance a marble top with a black skirt. Zina from Fashion Vibe proves that a marble blouse and skirt can we paired together without looking OOT. Zina bought her marble skirt and blouse from Zara.

SHOP: Click left and right to toggle between products below.

Images: 1, 2, 5.

ACCESSORIES

Oh, we’re absolutely obsessing over this clutch. It’s perfect. We found it on a UK fashion website called Styligion. They ship worldwide, you’re welcome.

SHOP: Click left and right to toggle between products below.

STATIONARY

Marble books are also a big hit with bloggers. You’ll see heaps in Instagram flat lays together with succulents and wooden decor pieces or even the infamous Wellington sheep rug. They are a beauty to have on your desk. We found these from Dear Maison. There are similar ones at Poketo, The Daily Edited and The Paper Bunny.

TECH CASES

As if there are not enough bloggers wearing marble everywhere, THP owner and The Haute Pursuit blogger has produced her own line of marble phone casings. They’re possibly the best one we’ve seen so far. Not surprising, Vanessa actually shot the marble pictures herself for the products. You can find them here.

SHOP: Click left and right to toggle between products below.

Here are some of our favourite MacBook covers:

From left to right: black marble MacBook cover , neutral marble MacBook cover and more marble MacBook covers .

HOME DECOR

We’ve got nothing to say but, WOW. Lol!

SHOP: Click left and right to toggle between products below.

BEAUTY

And finally, the marble nail trend. We’ve seen some marble nail stickers at Sportsgirl (Australia) but if you would like to try your hand at painting them yourself, check these looks by Frock Me I’m Famous, Nail Design Guide and Hand Bananass.

Voila! Let us know how you go with the marble trend. Bissous!