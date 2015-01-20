I think I’ve just found the best fake Prada in all my years of Prada authentication. Fake designer manufacturers are getting better each day and I must say, this replica is 90% identical. However, in authenticating designer goods, it’s all in the details. And to achieve 100%, it will be a very costly production. With all that’s out there, how to spot a fake Prada?
Here are the side-by-side comparisons of a fake Prada bag and an authentic Prada bag. For those who intentionally want to look for fake Prada bags, the choice is yours. I bought the authentic Prada in Viola (purple) two years ago and the price has increased by 20% so it is the perfect investment for me personally. For those in search for authentic pieces, this guide is meant to help you especially those purchasing pre-loved Prada bags or bags from resellers who claim to have bought the bags overseas to save you some money. All pictures are mine. For those on mobile, you can enlarge all images by clicking on them. That way you’ll be able to see the detail.
LOGO | What to look out for:
- The missing curve on the “R” (see picture).
- All spellings are correct.
- All engravings are easily read even the tiny ones.
- Letters are stuck on individually with even kerning (spacing between letters).
- Stitching on authentic Prada bag logos are not doubled-back as much as fake bags (see picture).
Generally, the letters in the authentic bags are sharper and not as rounded as the fake ones. The engraving is also super clean even on tiny words. Everything is neat down to the last detail.
STITCHING | What to look out for:
- Authentic Prada stitching is perfect.
- Authentic Prada bags are stitched at an angle but fake bags feature a straight stitch.
You are looking at an extremely well-copied fake. Therefore, the stitching looks neat. Lower grade fake Prada bags will be easier to spot as the stitching will be messier. To really spot high quality fakes, you’ll need to drill down to the details such as thread use and stitching angle. Please know that both of these products are leather handbags. So if you are looking at other materials or smaller items, the thread choice might be different. In that case, focus on stitching quality.
BOTTOM FEET STUDS | What to look for:
- Engraving on the fake Prada bottom feet studs are using the wrong fonts.
- Engraving on the real Prada bottom feet studs are precise, clean and use the same font even if it’s tiny.
Please note that some bag models do not have bottom feet studs. Please refer to the Prada catalogue or store to observe the features of the model you intend to buy.
PRADA SAFFIANO LEATHER | What to look out for:
- This Fake Saffiano cross hatch is bigger and less detailed.
- Authentic Prada Saffiano leather features a more detailed cross hatch press.
“Saffiano” is made from the highest quality calf leather and the name Saffiano comes from the cross hatch print that is pressed into the wax that coats the leather. This fake bag uses real calf leather but the Saffiano cross hatch was not successfully replicated here.
PRADA AUTHENTICITY CARD | What to look out for:
- For low quality bags, check the curve in the “R”.
- Authentic Prada authenticity cards are printed with perfect accuracy.
- Fake Prada cards tend to be slightly grey-ish but don’t be surprised that you may see well made cards.
Again, you are looking at an expensive fake. With the naked eye, its hard to tell the difference but if you look closer, the fake Prada shows less precise printing.
PRADA ENVELOPE | What to look out for:
Honestly, it’s hard to tell except for the curve in the “R” of the PRADA brand name. So look out for printing accuracy as authentic Prada envelopes are printed with prefect accuracy.
PRADA AUTHENTICITY DOCUMENTATION
With all my Prada bags, I bought this Prada brand new from the Prada boutique and not outlet. This is the documentation that I received from the boutique. Please do not panic if you are missing any. It might differ from boutique to outlet and between countries. Some departmental stores might also miss out on things like the booklet or care card. This is just to share with you what I actually received during my buying experience.
- Prada folder.
- Official Prada receipt with company letterhead.
- Prada authenticity card which states bag colour, style, where you bought it.
- Prada care card.
- Prada booklet with features lots of details about the brand and its contact details.
- Prada envelope which houses all the cards.
In some markets, the authenticity card is not filled in by the store and left blank. Some stores print on it. Some are handwritten. Whether it is written on or left blank, it is not a sign of authenticity.
This is the booklet I received with my Prada bag. For pre-loved bags, the owner could have very well lost it so don’t panic but look out for other signs of authenticity. Thanks to some passionate e-mails from our experience shoppers, please know that some Prada outlets do not give these out. It is not meant to be a sign of authenticity. But if you do get one, this is how it looks like.
Please note that if you buy from an actual Prada boutique, your bag is guaranteed as genuine. Otherwise, you can always go back to the store if you have any questions about your bag.
I hope this helps you in your search for an authentic Prada bag. Please stop your friends and family from falling prey to fake Prada sellers. LIKE THIS STORY, SHARE IT with the world.
If you like this story, you might also like these:
HOW TO SPOT A FAKE LOUIS VUITTON
SHOP
Click left or right to toggle between products.
For designer authentication services or questions about your bag, please click here. If you have a lot of experience with Prada bags, we’d love to hear from you. Please remember, the intention of this story is to stop people from being cheated.
© Copyright of www.wondermika.com. Do not plagiarise or reproduce this article in any form/language without prior written consent from the editor and a live URL backlink to Wondermika.com is mandatory.
37 Responses
Hi, so I have a bought e preloved Prada Saffiano. And I can’t find the “made in tag”, and also the stitching only on the handthing is a little bit odd. Or else everything seems perfect. Does it man it is fake? Since I have read that people who bought Prada in a store have also had their “made in tag” been cut off, and stitching etc. is not perfect. I’m so confused.
May I hv ur email address? My wallet stitch is weird
hi
I would like you to help me if my bag is fake or real.
Amanda
Hi Amanda, please contact us through the authentication page. Thanks!
do you have an email address where we can send the pics? I already left a message through authentication page. thanks
Hi, thank you for the insight! But I have purchased many Prada bags from Saks Fifth Ave and Neiman Marcus in the U.S., they don’t always have the warranty/authenticity card filled with the store information, so not sure if overseas department neglect that as well.
Hi Lee, you are right. In some countries, the cards are very well filled and in some they are left blank.
Hi, I bought my Prada bag from the boutique store itself. But it didn’t come with a booklet. Does that mean it’s fake?
Anything from the actual boutique is genuine. The booklet is not a sign of authenticity.
Hi:)
i have read your artikel its so helpful! Maybe you can help me i want to buy a secound hand bag on the website vestiare collective but i want to get sure that its real! Can write me an email so i can send you some pictures that would be so nice!
Thank you so much
Lisa
Hi Lisa,please contact us through the authentication page okay? Thanks! =)
NICE NICE NICE ARTIKLE.
I bought from ion orchard boutique and didnt come w booklet. Fake?
Hi, the booklet does not determine authenticity. Please don’t panic =)
Hi, I also have some wuestion regarding a preloved prada bag that I bought. Would you mind checking the pictures out? I can send it through email.
Angel, please contact us through the Authentication page. Thanks!
Can we assure we are getting genuine prada as long as we purchase at any prada outlets worldwide?
That should certainly be the case. They would not want to spoil their good name =)
hi，i dun have the booklet in 3 of my prada…
Hi, don’t worry. The booklet is not a sign of authenticity.
I like that very detailed and informative with hi res images. However, I don’t quite agree when the assumption is made on : real Prada bags comes with 6 items in its documentation set. I’ve gotten 2 Prada in Singapore boutique and 2 more in Italy. None of which came with the booklet shown.
That sentence is disturbing and misleading especially for people who did not purchase the bag in the boutique yet genuinely wants to authenticate it through shared media.
It’s like saying the Honda with V-tec engine with no user Manual is fake car.
I may be blunt but I meant no harm
Hi Ambie, you have a very good point. We have adjusted that thanks. Yes, agree that different markets may have different practices. Perhaps we have been lucky with all 23 Prada bags =)
Hi, just wondering… I bought my prada jacquard from prada outlet store. The booklet was not included. It is authentic right. Hope to hear from u soon. Thanks
Hi Amylda, if you bought it from an actual Prada outlet store you shouldn’t worry about it =)
Hi,
I bought my prada saffiano from prada at France Lafayette but it is don’t come with prada booklet,it is possible a fake one?
Hi Koh, I wouldn’t worry about the booklet so much and if you bought it from the boutique you are safe.
I bought prada purse but I’m not sure that is real or fake. Can you help me to check it.
Hi, please contact us through the authentication page. The message goes to our email. Thanks!
Hi. Do the words on the authenticity card fade over time? The words on my card are not bold and they seem to be fading/wearing off. Email me and I’ll show you my card?
do you have an email address where we can send the pics? I already left a message through authentication page. thanks
Hello I’ve just purchased a prada wallet online. Very doubtful of its authenticity. I’ve left an enquiry about it through your authenticity page. Hope that I will get a reply from you soon because I needed evidence from professionals to judge before I can get a refund. Thank you!
Hi i think my wallet bought at the store itself is fake from looking at your pics and directions. Pls help me identify can???
Hi, I just bought a Prada Tessuto Gaufre PRA49534 from an online consignment store and I’m wondering if it is authentic. The stitching seems larger than what I’m seeing online for bags sold at Neiman Marcus, and while it has Prada markings on some of the hardware, there is no marking on the buckles or rivets. And the leather triangles sewn on the front of the bag to hold the leather straps/buckles have only one rivet and they don’t have the raised edges I see on the real bags.
Thank you so much,I am sadden to say mine turned out to be a fake but it is very cute so I will be keeping it.Mine did not have the curve in the R so it is fake but as I said it was really cute and I love it anyways,thank you
I am told new fake Prada and LV are 100% the same but the price is ¥5000.
Fakes have A or AAA to differentiate how close to the real thing.
Now a day, just buy iPhone from Apple stores. Expensive bags is for other girls to look at. Guys try to avoid these girls unless the guy want to be a gold digger. (Reversed).
If you are a young Japanese girl with expensive handbag , some guys think otherwise.
Guys still like nice cars. I like big mansion.
Thank you for your quick response you saved me money I was going to spend on what I thought was real but is indeed fake keep up the good work and thankyou. Once again
Leanne
Comments are closed.