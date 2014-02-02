If you’re looking for the guide on how to spot a fake Chanel bag, you’ve come to the right place! But before you get to the goods, read this e-mail sent to Wondermika by a loyal reader…

Dear editor,

I almost fell prey to a fake designer seller. Of all people, I really thought that I would be the last one to be cheated. After all, I’m educated, exposed and I keep up with the latest in fashion. Recently, I almost bought a fake Chanel bag.

It all started when I was surfing the net. I found this Facebook account of a lady who claims to sell authentic designer goods. The Facebook page even has tenths of thousands of fan likes. So I thought, people must trust her. Right? Plus, most of what she posts on Facebook gets sold out very quickly. The story is that she has a sister who is a flight attendant who helps her buy all her designer goods. On top of that, she says that she also goes to Paris on holidays. She even posted a photo of her in front of Eiffel Tower!

And one day, I saw a Chanel 2.55. I had always wanted the bag but the price had always made me pause. I thought if I bought it from this lady, I would save $1500. Yeah, that extra $1500 would buy me a designer purse to match the bag.

I did my research, asked her lots of questions. At the time, I thought I could tell a fake from a genuine Chanel. So I decided to buy. The agreement was to meet in person as I was reluctant to have the bag mailed to me. After all, I am still paying a high price!

We met at a shopping mall. It just so happened that my colleague ‘F’ was with me at the time because she drove that day. The lady took out the bag for me to see. I really saw nothing wrong with it and was ready to make the payment. Until my colleague nudged at me as if trying to signal something. I didn’t understand. F suddenly said that she needed to go to the toilet and that she wanted me to accompany her. So I apologised to the lady and asked her to wait for us to return.

In the toilet, F broke the news to me, “The bag is fake!”. According to F, the first rule of thumb is to check the CC logo. Apparently, the C on the right should overlap the left C which is facing the other way and when she saw that the other C was on top, she knew it was fake!

In my head, I had already planned what to say to this lying sack. To call her a con and embarrass her in front of shoppers, get her arrested, etc. But when we went back to the meeting place, she was gone! She must have guessed that we were on to her.

Since that incident, I never bought anything from Facebook retailers or even blogs. I’ve learned to tell the difference now since I bought a genuine Chanel from the boutique itself. Sometimes, when I go up the escalator, I see the person in front of me carrying a bag that appears to be a Chanel 2.55. I could tell it is a fake but I always wondered if the owner knew.

Thanks again for all your stories. Can you please do a story on how to spot a fake Chanel bag?

Sincerely,

Maiisa K.

####

Too many like Maiisa have nearly fallen prey to fake designer sellers. And many more have burnt their hard earned money on something they thought was real. Our advice is to always purchase your designer goods directly from the Chanel boutique or from a reputable department store like Saks. Counterfeit manufacturers are becoming more sophisticated in making fake designers. In conjunction with Wondermika’s Anti Fake Designer Campaign, we’ve lined up lots of stories for you from brand stories to guides on how to spot fakes. Below are some tips from www.vintageheirloom.com, yoogiscloset.com, Lollipuff.com, Extrapetite.com and various experts on how to spot a fake Chanel bag.

Top 10 things to look out for when authenticating a Chanel bag

#1 The CC logo

The right C should overlap on top, and left C should overlap on the bottom. If it’s the other way around, it’s a fake. The width of the C should also match the width of the horizontal gap between the two Cs. If the bag you are looking at has a CC on the inside, it should feel soft and not as if there is a card board inside.

#2 Turn style lock



The lock on the authentic bag is much flatter in shape and wider in font type whereas the lock on the fake bag is thinner in font type and bulky, rounder in shape.

The double C lock is the most recognisable designs on the 2.55. This iconic lock was designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. The lock designed by Chanel herself is very different from Karl Lagerfeld’s lock as it is rectangular in shape and has no Chanel logo stamping. The double C lock is also referred to as the mademoiselle lock as Chanel never married. (Source: Lollipuff.com)

#3 Hardware

This will differ with year and style, but on the classic flap, the snap button and the back of the turnlock closure should be engraved with CHANEL PARIS. On the other side of the turnstyle lock, the backplate (left picture) should have flat head screws. On the left it should say Chanel, and on the right it should say Paris. (Source: extrapetite.com)

Screws: This is another quick and powerful tool for detecting counterfeit Chanel. The screw test. Above are three types of screws you might find on a Chanel item. B and C are ok, but A (Philips head) is not. Chanel never uses Philips head screws to fasten metal hardware. This example is of a Philips head screw and is generally not be found on a Chanel handbag. This might be something that can be seen in lower class counterfeits whereas a higher quality Chanel fake might still be able to have this detail correct. (Image: authenticationfiles.com)

Chanel Zippers: Chanel has utilized several different zipper manufactures throughout the years, and each specific zipper brand will generally map to a specific time frame, model or style. The zipper manufacturers utilized have always been high quailty producers, and as such, the zipper mechansims found on authentic Chanel should always be high quality. Below are Lampo zippers which Chanel uses however they also use other zipper brands like YKK. Scroll below to learn more thanks to Vintage Heirloom‘s comprehensive guide:

Other logo stamps that may be found on Chanel zippers are:

#4 Quilting



Always check if the quilt stitching on flap and pocket match the body. On an authentic Chanel, the quilt stitching should line up neatly on the front flap and back pocket. On the back pocket, it is not one continuous stitch that runs from the purse onto the pocket. The pocket and purse are two distinct pieces that were stitched separately, and joined via a stitch along the outside perimeter of the pocket. If you see a bag with quilting that does not line up between flap and body as well as pocket and back, beware, think twice. However, we’ve also seen top grade fakes that manage to get the quilting to line up. Our advice is to buy directly from the Chanel boutique or go with reputable department stores or reputable consignment stores. (Source: extrapetite.com)

#5 Stitching

The photo of the left shows a fake Chanel and the right photo shows an authentic Chanel. A low stitch count causes the quilted effect to be puffy whereas the authentic Chanel which has a high stitch count doesn’t end up puffy. Notice how the fake bag on left has thinner ‘diamond’ quilt stitching? The ones on real Chanel are much squarer. The turn lock on the fake bag is also as big as the leather bit that secures the bag and the leather around the turn lock also puffs up. On the authentic bag on the right, the turn lock has good spacing around it and leather around it does not puff up.

More on stitching:

The quilted stitch design was designed by Coco Chanel to resemble the quilted jackets of horse jockeys back then. There should be at least ten stitches PER inch. Anything under that is simply not authentic. (Photo: thehautecookie.com)

#6 Lining

Here are some pictures of the lining of FAKE Chanel bags below:

This CC is simply messy. A dead giveaway. See how the CC is too raised and puffy as if filled with something hard.

This fake manufacturer managed to line up the button with the CC but the CC is terribly made with crooked lines.

Just look at how the lining is bubbling and collapsing. This should not happen with authentic bags.

#7 Chanel stamping

Check the colour of the stamping in the bag. If the hardware is Silver, the stamping in the bag should also be silver. If the hardware is gold, the stamping should also be in gold. An authentic Chanel bag never has mismatched hardware and stamping. (Source: thehautecookie.com)

#8 Chain straps

Check the chain and see if the part where the chain breaks is clearly visible. In authentic Chanel bags with chain leather straps, that part where the chain breaks should be well hidden. In a lot of bags made before 2008 there is no stitching in the leather interwoven in the chain at all. If there is stitching on the interwoven leather in the chains of the bags you see now, it will only be on one side like above. By the way, Coco Chanel came from an orphanage, and her caretakers wore chains around their waists which held their keys. That is the meaning behind the chain. In the 80s when Karl Lagerfeld took over, he added a leather strap interwoven in between the chains. (Source: thehautecookie.com)

#9 Authenticity Card

The “card system” was introduced the same time as the serial sticker. There should be absolutely no rainbowy “hologram” type effect. It is made out of plastic and feels just like a credit card just like PRADA cards. As you see above, the serial number on the bag, and the number on the authenticity card, always match. It always comes with a small 2×2 creme envelop with info on the bag. Now, if a bag doesn’t come with a card, don’t dismiss it as fake as the previous owner could have genuinely lost it. But do look out for other signs of authenticity.

#10 Serial sticker

Serial stickers were first introduced in 1984 and continue to be used today. As mentioned, numbers on serial stickers should match numbers on the authenticity card. Bags made before this time, don’t have stickers.

6 digit codes-bag was made some time between 1984 and 1986.

7 digit codes- handbag was made between 1986 and 2004.

8 digit codes have been used since 2005 until TODAY.

8 digits is the max amount of digits you should see on a Serial Number.

Anything over 8 digits is not authentic.



If you would like a more detailed explanation, here’s a guide on the sticker, Chanel logo, and hologram design varied with the manufacturing date compiled by Yoogi’s Closet which sells authentic designer goods:

Serial No. and Year Manufactured Style of Numbers Style of Serial Number Sticker Picture of Serial Number Sticker 14XXXXXX Year: 2011 0’s have strikethroughs. 1’s have small serifs (feet). Eight digit serial number printed on white sticker covered with clear tape with two Chanel logos.”X” cut-lines prevent sticker from being removed without damage. “CHANEL” appears on rightright side of the sticker. Dark line appears on left side of sticker. Gold speckles appear throughout sticker. 13XXXXXXYear:2009 to 2010 0’s have strikethroughs. 1’s have small serifs (feet). Eight digit serial number printed on white sticker covered with clear tape with two Chanel logos.”X” cut-lines prevent sticker from being removed without damage. “CHANEL” appears on rightright side of the sticker. Dark line appears on left side of sticker. Gold speckles appear throughout sticker. 12XXXXXXYear:2008 to 2009 0’s have strikethroughs. 1’s have small serifs (feet). Eight digit serial number printed on white sticker covered with clear tape with two Chanel logos.”X” cut-lines prevent sticker from being removed without damage. “CHANEL” appears on rightright side of the sticker. Dark line appears on left side of sticker. Gold speckles appear throughout sticker. 11XXXXXXYear:2006 to 2008 0’s have strikethroughs. 1’s have small serifs (feet). Eight digit serial number printed on white sticker covered with clear tape with two Chanel logos.”X” cut-lines prevent sticker from being removed without damage. “CHANEL” appears on rightright side of the sticker. Dark line appears on left side of sticker. Gold speckles appear throughout sticker. 10XXXXXXYear:2005 to 2006 0’s have strikethroughs. 1’s have small serifs (feet). Eight digit serial number printed on white sticker covered with clear tape with two Chanel logos.”X” cut-lines prevent sticker from being removed without damage. “CHANEL” appears on rightright side of the sticker. Dark line appears on left side of sticker. Gold speckles appear throughout sticker. 9XXXXXXYear:2004 to 2005 0’s have strikethroughs. 1’s have small serifs (feet). Seven digit serial number printed on white sticker covered with clear tape with two Chanel logos.”X” cut-lines prevent sticker from being removed without damage. “CHANEL” appears on rightright side of the sticker. Dark line appears on left side of sticker. Gold speckles appear throughout sticker. 8XXXXXXYear:2003 to 2004 0’s have strikethroughs. 1’s have small serifs (feet). Seven digit serial number printed on white sticker covered with clear tape with two Chanel logos.”X” cut-lines prevent sticker from being removed without damage. “CHANEL” appears on rightright side of the sticker. Dark line appears on left side of sticker. Gold speckles appear throughout sticker. 7XXXXXXYear:2002 to 2003 0’s have strikethroughs. 1’s have small serifs (feet). Seven digit serial number printed on white sticker covered with clear tape with two Chanel logos.”X” cut-lines prevent sticker from being removed without damage. “CHANEL” appears on rightright side of the sticker. Dark line appears on left side of sticker. Gold speckles appear throughout sticker. 6XXXXXXYear:2000 to 2002 0’s have strikethroughs. 1’s have small serifs (feet). Seven digit serial number printed on white sticker covered with clear tape with two Chanel logos.”X” cut-lines prevent sticker from being removed without damage. “CHANEL” appears on rightright side of the sticker. Dark line appears on left side of sticker. Gold speckles appear throughout sticker. 5XXXXXXYear:1997 to 1999 0’s have strikethroughs up to 51XXXXX. 0’s have no strikethroughs

from 52XXXXX to 56XXXXX. 0’s have strikethroughs from 57XXXXX on. 1’s have small serifs (feet) from 57XXXXX on. Seven digit serial number printed on white sticker covered with clear tape with two Chanel logos from 57XXXXX on.”X” cut-lines prevent sticker from being removed without damage. “CHANEL” appears on rightright side of the sticker. Dark line appears on left side of sticker. Gold speckles appear throughout sticker. 4XXXXXXYear:1996 to 1997 0’s have strikethroughs. 1’s are sans-serifs (no feet). Seven digit serial number printed on white sticker with Chanel logos. Opaque film covers sticker. 3XXXXXXYear:1994 to 1996 0’s have strikethroughs. 1’s are sans-serifs (no feet). Seven digit serial number printed on white sticker with Chanel logos. Opaque film covers sticker. 2XXXXXXYear:1991 to 1994 0’s have no strikethroughs up to 27XXXXXX. 1’s have serifs (feet). Seven digit serial number printed on white sticker with Chanel logos. Opaque film covers sticker. 1XXXXXXYear:1989 to 1991 0’s have no strikethroughs. 1’s have serifs (feet). Seven digit serial number printed on white sticker with Chanel logos and left-sided cutout. Opaque film covers sticker. 0XXXXXXYear:1986 to 1988 0’s have no strikethroughs. 1’s have serifs (feet). Seven digit serial number printed on white sticker with Chanel logos and left-sided cutout. Opaque film covers sticker. Note that early serial numbers (starting with a 1 or 2) did not have a leading “0”. Therefore, these were six-digit serial numbers. Also, the sticker was larger than the stickers produced later in the series.

BONUS! Here’s a video from www.vintageheirloom.com which can give you more tips on authenticating the Chanel bag. Check out their YouTube Channel. They also sell authentic Chanel bags and have been in the business of selling genuine goods for a long time. So they really know their stuff!

Some reputable stores that guarantee authentic Chanel:

We hope this guide will be able to help you in making an informed purchase the next time you are shopping for a Chanel. Leave us some love in the comments section, tell us your story.

